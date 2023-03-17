USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Engineering Drills While Operating in the East China Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nathan Toledo, from Farmington, New Mexico, communicates with the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during engineering training drills while operating in the East China Sea, March 17. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

