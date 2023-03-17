CDRUSINDOPACOM Travels to Yap, Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia

COLONIA, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (March 17, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, receives a nunuw, a distinctive garland from Yap, upon his arrival there. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

