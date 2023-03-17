Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Travels to Yap, Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 5 of 10]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Travels to Yap, Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    COLONIA, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (March 17, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, receives a nunuw, a distinctive garland from Yap, upon his arrival there. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Travels to Yap, Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

