CDRUSINDOPACOM Travels to Yap, Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia

COLONIA, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (March 17, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Theo Thinnifel, the former director of public works and transportation, at Yap International Airport during an overseas trip to the Federated States of Micronesia. The U.S. has provided funding for an improved runway, which will enable better disaster response and decrease fuel consumption for aircraft, benefitting FSM socially, ecologically and economically. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

