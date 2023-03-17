CDRUSINDOPACOM Travels to Yap, Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia

COLONIA, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (March 17, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets Chief Construction Electrician Alfredo Ortiznava, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Five, while visiting airport and seaport facilities in Yap. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific with their ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

