Warrior Shield UGF CBRN Site Assessment Training

Soldiers assigned to the 62nd CBRN Company, 23rd CBRNE Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct site hazard assessment in support of Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Battalion, 2-2ID, and Republic of Korea Army's (ROKA) 136th Capital Mechanized Infantry (Mech. INF) Battalion, 16th Mech. INF Brigade, Capital Mech. INF Division, at the Stanley Underground Facility (UGF), South Korea, 17 March 2023. Warrior Shield is a combined training event with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA), highlighting the combined aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)

