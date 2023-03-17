Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield UGF CBRN Site Assessment Training [Image 5 of 10]

    Warrior Shield UGF CBRN Site Assessment Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 62nd CBRN Company, 23rd CBRNE Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct site hazard assessment in support of Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Battalion, 2-2ID, and Republic of Korea Army's (ROKA) 136th Capital Mechanized Infantry (Mech. INF) Battalion, 16th Mech. INF Brigade, Capital Mech. INF Division, at the Stanley Underground Facility (UGF), South Korea, 17 March 2023. Warrior Shield is a combined training event with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA), highlighting the combined aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 05:45
    Photo ID: 7688245
    VIRIN: 230317-A-XJ110-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Shield UGF CBRN Site Assessment Training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Gwang Neung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FS23Freedom Shield

