    USS Makin Island and USS Chung Hoon PHOTOEX and RAS. [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Makin Island and USS Chung Hoon PHOTOEX and RAS.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230315-N-ZZ999-1009
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conducts a photo exercise and replenishment-at sea with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), March 15, 2023 in the South China Sea. The ability to refuel ships at sea demonstrates the mobility and sustainability provided by amphibious platforms that gives the Makin Island Navy/Marine Corps team an asymmetric advantage in a maritime environment. Chung Hoon and Makin Island of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 7 are operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Alexander Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 7688175
    VIRIN: 230315-N-ZZ999-1009
    Resolution: 5893x3929
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island and USS Chung Hoon PHOTOEX and RAS. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93
    LHD 8

