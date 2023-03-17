Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron Provides Area Security During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 1 of 2]

    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron Provides Area Security During Exercise Warrior Shield

    GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division establish radio contact with AH-64E Apache helicopters of the same unit to provide area security to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 18, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, South Korea. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Capt. Abby Blount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 03:19
    Photo ID: 7688167
    VIRIN: 230318-A-A4474-001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron Provides Area Security During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron Provides Area Security During Exercise Warrior Shield
    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron Provides Area Security During Exercise Warrior Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT