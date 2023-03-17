Soldiers from 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division establish radio contact with AH-64E Apache helicopters of the same unit to provide area security to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 18, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, South Korea. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Capt. Abby Blount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 03:19 Photo ID: 7688167 VIRIN: 230318-A-A4474-001 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 1.47 MB Location: GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron Provides Area Security During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.