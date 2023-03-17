Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Sheild Company Attack at Twin Bridges [Image 7 of 9]

    Warrior Sheild Company Attack at Twin Bridges

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct a company attack on an objective at Twin Bridges Training Area, South Korea, March 16, 2023. The training is in conjunction with the Warrior Shield field training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 7688164
    VIRIN: 230316-A-BQ241-1335
    Resolution: 5536x4160
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Sheild Company Attack at Twin Bridges [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Brigdes
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Sheild Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FS Freedom Shield Warrior Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT