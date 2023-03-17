Warrior Shield Company Attack at Twin Bridges

U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct a company attack on an objective at Twin Bridges Training Area, South Korea, March 16, 2023. The training is in conjunction with the Warrior Shield field training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper).

