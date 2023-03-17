Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Builds Pontoon Bridge [Image 2 of 2]

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Builds Pontoon Bridge

    IMJIN RIVER, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepare to provide a smoke screen during a wet gap crossing along the Imjin River, South Korea while AH-64E Apaches from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provide area security during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 13, 2023 as part of a wet gap crossing. The M58 Wolf is an armored reconnaissance vehicle designed to produce large amounts of multispectral obscurant smoke capable of blocking visual and infrared detection. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Guy Mingo)

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

