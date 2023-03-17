2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Builds Pontoon Bridge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepare to provide a smoke screen during a wet gap crossing along the Imjin River, South Korea while AH-64E Apaches from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provide area security during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 13, 2023 as part of a wet gap crossing. The M58 Wolf is an armored reconnaissance vehicle designed to produce large amounts of multispectral obscurant smoke capable of blocking visual and infrared detection. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Guy Mingo)
Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 23:08
Photo ID:
|7688062
VIRIN:
|230313-A-A4449-002
Resolution:
|6207x4138
Size:
|11.02 MB
Location:
|IMJIN RIVER, 41, KR
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|1
