2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Builds Pontoon Bridge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division erect an Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) in the Imjin River, South Korea while AH-64E Apaches from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provide area security during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 13, 2023 as part of a wet gap crossing. The IRB is a pontoon floating bridge that features two lanes of traffic and can transport tracked vehicles as large as an M1 Abrams tank safely across. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Guy Mingo)

