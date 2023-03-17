2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Builds Pontoon Bridge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division erect an Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) in the Imjin River, South Korea while AH-64E Apaches from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provide area security during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 13, 2023 as part of a wet gap crossing. The IRB is a pontoon floating bridge that features two lanes of traffic and can transport tracked vehicles as large as an M1 Abrams tank safely across. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Guy Mingo)
|03.13.2023
|03.17.2023 23:48
|7688061
|230313-A-A4449-001
|6843x4117
|14.75 MB
|IMJIN RIVER, 41, KR
|1
|0
