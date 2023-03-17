Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current Performs at Kilmer Center School [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy Band Country Current Performs at Kilmer Center School

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Canadian Forces PO 1 David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230317-N-PN850-1009 WASHINGTON (Mar. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs for students at Kilmer Center School (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 21:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Country Current Performs at Kilmer Center School [Image 5 of 5], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

