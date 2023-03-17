What lurks in the shadows

EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2023) - U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) sail in the East China Sea near the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 16. The 13th MEU is embarked on the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the Makin Island and the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)

