Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Makin Island and USS America working together [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Makin Island and USS America working together

    AT SEA, EAST CHINA SEA

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad Pulliam 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2023) – A U.S. Marines Corps F-35B Lightning II pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), March 16. The 13th MEU is embarked on the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 7688009
    VIRIN: 230316-M-FW664-1156-A
    Resolution: 6196x4131
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: AT SEA, EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island and USS America working together [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Chad Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island and USS America working together
    USS Makin Island and USS America working together
    USS Makin Island and USS America working together
    USS Makin Island and USS America working together
    USS Makin Island and USS America working together
    What lurks in the shadows

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS MAKIN ISLAND
    Marines
    13th MEU
    USS AMERICA
    Forward Arming and Refueling Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT