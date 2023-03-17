USS Makin Island and USS America working together

EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2023) - U.S. Marines assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) sail in the East China Sea, March 16. The 13th MEU is embarked on the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and the Anchorage, and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)

