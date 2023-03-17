Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4]

    Decatur Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230317-N-SN516-1074 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Kenneth Leone, from Franklinton, N.C., prepares to raise the safety nets following flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Decatur
    CSG11

