230317-N-SN516-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 19:47 Photo ID: 7687982 VIRIN: 230317-N-SN516-1052 Resolution: 6467x4311 Size: 750.98 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.