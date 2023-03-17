156th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF Day Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Felix Robles, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a double drum roller to level the crater caused by the simulated earthquake during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 4, 2023. The exercise focused on testing the 156th CES operational readiness and response to a natural disaster. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

