    156th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF Day Exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    156th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF Day Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Felix Robles, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a double drum roller to level the crater caused by the simulated earthquake during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 4, 2023. The exercise focused on testing the 156th CES operational readiness and response to a natural disaster. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 18:28
    Photo ID: 7687915
    VIRIN: 230304-Z-OY199-1015
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF Day Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRIME BEEF day
    156th Wing

