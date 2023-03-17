Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230126-N-MS174-0001 Portsmouth, Va. (Jan. 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) commander and director, Tidewater Market, presents Capt. Kerry Hudson with a Meritorious Service Medal, Jan. 26, 2023. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

