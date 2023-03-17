Quarterly All Hands Call

230317-N-MS174-0006 Portsmouth, Va. (March 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) commander and director, Tidewater Market, presents Lt. Ato Anderson with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an all-hands call with staff in the chapel of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, March 17, 2023. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

