    Recruiting with Care

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Guarisco, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland, is highlighted as this week's recruiter in the spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Behnke)

    Recruiter
    Spotlight
    Navy
    Recruiting
    Heartland
    NTAG

