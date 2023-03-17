Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Benadine Kiyai-Ronoh, from the 81st Surgical Operations Squadron, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As an aerospace medical technician, Kiyai has trained and mentored both enlisted and officers, verifying over 960 tasks and was voted “Outstanding Preceptor” by students twice over. She manages supply and equipment accounts for two sections which entails $7.9 million in assets and has flawlessly averted a work stoppage crisis. Additionally, Kiyai has also dedicated time outside of the section to assist our active duty, dependents and naval counterparts by administering over 300 flu vaccinations in less than three days, contributing to a 100% Wing vaccination completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 12:32
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Airmen Recognition

