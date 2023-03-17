Let's give Senior Airman Benadine Kiyai-Ronoh, from the 81st Surgical Operations Squadron, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As an aerospace medical technician, Kiyai has trained and mentored both enlisted and officers, verifying over 960 tasks and was voted “Outstanding Preceptor” by students twice over. She manages supply and equipment accounts for two sections which entails $7.9 million in assets and has flawlessly averted a work stoppage crisis. Additionally, Kiyai has also dedicated time outside of the section to assist our active duty, dependents and naval counterparts by administering over 300 flu vaccinations in less than three days, contributing to a 100% Wing vaccination completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

