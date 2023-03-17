Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS and Holloman unveil new school house [Image 7 of 7]

    APS and Holloman unveil new school house

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The Holloman Elementary School library in New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. The new school has the capacity to support over 500 students, an increase from the previous facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 12:40
    VIRIN: 230117-F-IP012-1004
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    ceremony
    Holloman AFB
    education
    APS
    49th Wing

