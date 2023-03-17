The Holloman Elementary School library in New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. The new school has the capacity to support over 500 students, an increase from the previous facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7687056
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-IP012-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS and Holloman unveil new school house [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT