Pamela Renteria, Alamogordo Public Schools deputy superintendent, gives opening remarks to the Holloman Elementary School Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. The school hosts a mixture of students from both civilian and military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7687052 VIRIN: 230117-F-IP012-1131 Resolution: 5216x3470 Size: 2.69 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APS and Holloman unveil new school house [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.