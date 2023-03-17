APS and Holloman unveil new school house

Members of the Air Force JROTC program from Alamogordo High School, present the colors during the Holloman Elementary School Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. The construction of the school began in February 2021 taking a total of 21 months to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

