APS and Holloman unveil new school house

Dr. Ken Moore, Alamogordo Public Schools superintendent, speaks during the Holloman Elementary School Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. Components of the new school include flexible spaces to accommodate more diversified learning activities, infrastructure to incorporate new technology, and new security measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

