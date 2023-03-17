U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, gives his remarks during the Holloman Elementary School Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. The student population includes children of civilian, active duty and contractors employed on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7687048
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-IP012-1148
|Resolution:
|4798x3192
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS and Holloman unveil new school house [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT