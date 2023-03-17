APS and Holloman unveil new school house

Students from Holloman Elementary cut the grand opening ribbon during the Holloman Elementary School Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2023. The school is a result of partnerships between Holloman, Alamogordo Public Schools, civic leaders, and state leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

