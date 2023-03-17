Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veterans share their stories [Image 9 of 11]

    Vietnam Veterans share their stories

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 607 (Montgomery, AL) came to Maxwell Air Force Base and shared their stories and experiences during the Vietnam War with River Region schools visiting the traveling Vietnam War Memorial on March 14.

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    Vietnam
    Vietnam War Memorial
    42 ABW
    42nd Air Base Wing

