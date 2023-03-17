Vietnam Veterans share their stories

Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 607 (Montgomery, AL) came to Maxwell Air Force Base and shared their stories and experiences during the Vietnam War with River Region schools visiting the traveling Vietnam War Memorial on March 14.

