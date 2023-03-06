Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230310-N-FQ639-1122 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaseem Fletcher, from Chesterfield, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), cites the Oath of Enlistment to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Zakiyya Allen, from Savanah, Georgia, in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 06:58
    Photo ID: 7686096
    VIRIN: 230310-N-FQ639-1122
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 826.47 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    commission
    CVN 76
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Senior Chief Petty Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT