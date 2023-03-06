USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission

230310-N-FQ639-1122 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaseem Fletcher, from Chesterfield, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), cites the Oath of Enlistment to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Zakiyya Allen, from Savanah, Georgia, in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

