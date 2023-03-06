USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission

230310-N-FQ639-1100 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaseem Fletcher, from Chesterfield, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives his combination cover from his wife, Lanikai Fletcher, during a commissioning ceremony in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 06:58
|Photo ID:
|7686095
|VIRIN:
|230310-N-FQ639-1100
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|759.51 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
