230310-N-FQ639-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Jimy Surprise, from Miami, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), rings the ceremonial bell during a commissioning ceremony in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.