USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission

230310-N-BR419-1076 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Kaseem Fletcher, right, from Chesterfield, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), recites the oath of commission to Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Napoli, from Great Lakes, Chicago, during a commissioning ceremony in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP