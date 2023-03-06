USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer commission

230310-N-BR419-1046 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), parade the colors during a commissioning ceremony in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)
