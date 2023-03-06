Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission [Image 3 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr. 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230310-N-BR419-1046 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), parade the colors during a commissioning ceremony in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 06:57
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    officer
    commission
    CVN 76
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Senior Chief Petty Officer

