230310-N-BR419-1066 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2023) Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Kaseem Fletcher, from Chesterfield, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives new shoulder boards from his daughter, during his commissioning ceremony in the Chapel of Hope onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 06:57 Photo ID: 7686073 VIRIN: 230310-N-BR419-1066 Resolution: 3839x2876 Size: 1.13 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chief Warrant Officer Commission [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.