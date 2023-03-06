U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert 2023

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and his wife Jen Adams, seated center, meet with Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga, left, and Tetsuya Itoh director of Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), right, backstage at the 2023 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan, March 16, 2023. The annual concert, organized by KDB to promote camaraderie between Japanese and American students, brought together CFAS’s E.J. King Middle/High School concert band, Sasebo Tosho High School Brass Band Club, the Kyushu Bunka Gakuen High School Wind Ensemble, and the Sasebo Junior All Stars Junior High School Student Band, for individual and joint performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

