    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert 2023 [Image 6 of 22]

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Members of the Sasebo Tosho High School Brass Band perform at the 2023 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan, March 16, 2023. The annual concert, organized by Kyushu Defense Bureau to promote camaraderie between Japanese and American students, brought together Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s E.J. King Middle/High School concert band, Sasebo Tosho High School Brass Band Club, the Kyushu Bunka Gakuen High School Wind Ensemble, and the Sasebo Junior All Stars Junior High School Student Band, for individual and joint performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 04:13
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Sasebo
    E.J. King High School
    Band
    Friendship Concert
    Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall

