Members of the Sasebo Tosho High School Brass Band perform at the 2023 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan, March 16, 2023. The annual concert, organized by Kyushu Defense Bureau to promote camaraderie between Japanese and American students, brought together Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s E.J. King Middle/High School concert band, Sasebo Tosho High School Brass Band Club, the Kyushu Bunka Gakuen High School Wind Ensemble, and the Sasebo Junior All Stars Junior High School Student Band, for individual and joint performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 04:13 Photo ID: 7685820 VIRIN: 230316-N-HI376-1127 Resolution: 7334x4895 Size: 1.45 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.