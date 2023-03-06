JGSDF BEE Tour CFAS

Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Jerico Gonzalez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Basic Enlisted English (BEE) students from Camp Kurume, Fukuoka, during a tour of the base chapel at CFAS March 16, 2023. CFAS supports the JGSDF BEE program, allowing JGSDF members to enhance their English-speaking skills while enriching the bonds between the U.S. Navy and JGSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

