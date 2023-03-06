Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF BEE Tour CFAS [Image 4 of 6]

    JGSDF BEE Tour CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) harbor security department provide a tour of harbor security boats as Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Basic Enlisted English (BEE) students from Camp Kurume, Fukuoka, take turns translating information during a tour at CFAS March 16, 2023. CFAS supports the JGSDF BEE program, allowing JGSDF members to enhance their English-speaking skills while enriching the bonds between the U.S. Navy and JGSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

