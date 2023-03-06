Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 Celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB-5 Celebrates Women’s History Month

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2023

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230317-N-NO819-3002 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 15, 2023) – A Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 Women’s History Month graphic Mar. 15. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Builder 3rd Class Francis Meynard Larena)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 Celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    NECC
    Women’s History Month
    NMCB-5
    CTF-75

