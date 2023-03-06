15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, serving as Task Force Wolfhound while deployed to the Horn of Africa, take the oath of allegiance administered by Supervisor Immigration Services Officer Juan Wood and became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10, 2023. Fifteen Soldiers from 10 different countries swore their allegiance to the United States while deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

