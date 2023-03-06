Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3]

    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, serving as Task Force Wolfhound while deployed to the Horn of Africa, take the oath of allegiance administered by Supervisor Immigration Services Officer Juan Wood and became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10, 2023. Fifteen Soldiers from 10 different countries swore their allegiance to the United States while deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7685741
    VIRIN: 230312-F-PB681-1027
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 582.26 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Dan Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti
    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti
    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    NATURALIZATION
    CJTF-HOA
    TASK FORCE WOLFHOUND
    1-69 INFANTRY BRIGADE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT