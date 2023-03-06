Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti [Image 2 of 3]

    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, gives distinguished remarks and shares monumental moments of some of the Soldiers’ immigration stories at a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10, 2023. This was the first naturalization ceremony ever held at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

    This work, 15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Dan Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CEREMONY
    NATURALIZATION
    CJTF-HOA
    TASK FORCE WOLFHOUND
    1-69 INFANTRY BRIGADE

