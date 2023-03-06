15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, gives distinguished remarks and shares monumental moments of some of the Soldiers’ immigration stories at a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10, 2023. This was the first naturalization ceremony ever held at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

