    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

    15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, the commander of 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, known as Task Force Wolfhound, shares the Irish immigrant history of the famed Irish Brigade that fought during the Civil War during a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10, 2023. A naturalization ceremony marks the culmination of the immigration process and the last step to becoming a U.S. citizen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 01:54
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    This work, 15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Dan Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CEREMONY
    NATURALIZATION
    CJTF-HOA
    TASK FORCE WOLFHOUND
    1-69 INFANTRY BRIGADE

