USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors have lunch with Members of the House Appropriations Committee Defense Subcommittee

230313-N-AR554-1098 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2023) Sideboys render honors to Congressman Edward Case, center, Hawaii’s 1st District, House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee of Defense, and Congressman Dave Joyce, Ohio’s 14th District, House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee of Defense, during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

