Korean Combat Training Center During Warrior Shield

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK U.S. Combined Division, prepared to train alongside their ROK Army counterparts in the 21st Infantry Division at the KCTC, March 15, 2023. The unforgiving mountainous terrain and realistic training environment provides the opportunity to further strengthen interoperability amongst the allied nations to ensure we are prepared to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Ed Alvarado, 2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs)

