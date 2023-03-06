Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean Combat Training Center During Warrior Shield

    Korean Combat Training Center During Warrior Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. Edward Alvarado 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK U.S. Combined Division, prepared to train alongside their ROK Army counterparts in the 21st Infantry Division at the KCTC, March 15, 2023. The unforgiving mountainous terrain and realistic training environment provides the opportunity to further strengthen interoperability amongst the allied nations to ensure we are prepared to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Ed Alvarado, 2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    This work, Korean Combat Training Center During Warrior Shield [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Edward Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean Combat Training Center During Warrior Shield
    2ID Korea FS23 Freedom Shield Warrior Shield Readiness Wet Gap

