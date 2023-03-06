230313-N-AR554-1045 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2023) Congressman Dave Joyce, right, Ohio’s 14th District, House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee of Defense, speaks with Sailors in the wardroom during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 22:53 Photo ID: 7685696 VIRIN: 230313-N-AR554-1045 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.46 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors have lunch with Members of the House Appropriations Committee Defense Subcommittee [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.