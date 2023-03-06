230313-N-AR554-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2023) Congressman Tom Cole, left, Oklahoma’s 4th District, House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee of Defense, speaks with Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Samir Frazier, from Oklahoma, in the wardroom during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 22:53 Photo ID: 7685694 VIRIN: 230313-N-AR554-1021 Resolution: 5945x3968 Size: 1.17 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors have lunch with Members of the House Appropriations Committee Defense Subcommittee [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.