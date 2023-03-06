Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors have lunch with Members of the House Appropriations Committee Defense Subcommittee [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors have lunch with Members of the House Appropriations Committee Defense Subcommittee

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230313-N-AR554-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2023) Congressman Tom Cole, left, Oklahoma’s 4th District, House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee of Defense, speaks with Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Samir Frazier, from Oklahoma, in the wardroom during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors have lunch with Members of the House Appropriations Committee Defense Subcommittee [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Congress
    CODEL
    USS Ronald Reagan
    House of Representatives
    Yokosuka
    CVN76

